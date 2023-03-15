VANCOUVER — A Vancouver man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 7 1/2 years in federal prison for coordinating an armed robbery of a drug dealer in September 2021 that led to a shoot-out in Portland.

Seth Kamaile Teig, 38, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Portland to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He was also originally charged with interfering with commerce by robbery and possessing an unregistered firearm, according to a Department of Justice news release.