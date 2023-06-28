The mystery of why 90,000 gallons of water was escaping from Bert Lipps Pool every day and where it went continues to stump city of Lewiston employees more than two weeks after they closed the facility unexpectedly.

At this stage, the city doesn’t know the cause and won’t reopen the outdoor pool built in 1946 until it can identify what’s wrong and fix it, said Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker.