Victim’s sister tells of quick funeral, remarriage in Daybell case

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only surviving child of Vallow Daybell charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings' deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Idaho prosecutors played the call during the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell after calling her son, Colby Ryan, to the stand. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool, File)

 AP Dennis Fujimoto

The Ada County Courthouse in Boise will livestream the verdict of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial. The 49-year-old mother and her husband, Chad Daybell, were charged with the first-degree murders of two of her children.

The criminal trial against Vallow Daybell is in its sixth week and the fifth week of testimony. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce announced in a written order that the court will broadcast the verdict on the judge’s YouTube Channel.

