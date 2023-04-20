PULLMAN — Some people may celebrate April 20, but Washington State University veterinarians say pets should only play a supporting role.

The WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital has provided tips to pet owners to keep their animals safe during the cannabis-oriented holiday. While the drug legalized in Washington may be safe for humans to consume, it can be debilitating to animals. Acting responsibly by safely storing products and seeking care immediately if ingested by an animal can keep pets healthy and cannabis advocates happy.