PULLMAN — Some people may celebrate April 20, but Washington State University veterinarians say pets should only play a supporting role.
The WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital has provided tips to pet owners to keep their animals safe during the cannabis-oriented holiday. While the drug legalized in Washington may be safe for humans to consume, it can be debilitating to animals. Acting responsibly by safely storing products and seeking care immediately if ingested by an animal can keep pets healthy and cannabis advocates happy.
The veterinary hospital on average sees about one pet a week for cannabis intoxication, according to a WSU Insider post. After its legalization in Washington and availability of products, WSU veterinarians have seen a dramatic increase in cannabis-related visits.
Laura Vega, a resident at WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said often animals ingest cannabis products without the owner knowing. Usually, a pet will get into a cannabis supply while left alone, snacking on goods not meant for them. The owner will notice their furry friends acting abnormally, and will bring them to the veterinary hospital.
Linda Martin, veterinarian and associate professor, said cannabis can be dangerous to animals. Pets may have difficulty walking, and are hypersensitive to sound, motion and touch. In severe cases, animals may not be able to walk at all, have urinary incontinence and are unresponsive.
While cannabis isn’t harmful to most humans, it can be fatal, in rare cases, to pets. Martin said if ingested in large amounts, it could cause profound sedation, slowing of heart rate and low blood pressure. This combination is almost like overdosing, slowing down all bodily functions to a halt.
Veterinarians can help animals in several ways after ingesting cannabis. If caught early, vets will induce vomiting and use activated charcoal to absorb the drug and move it through the digestive tract. In severe cases vets will provide fluids, monitor blood pressure and keep the animal comfortable until the effects fadet. Pets will return to their normal selves within 24 to 48 hours.
While vets will support animals sick from ingesting cannabis, emergency visits can be reduced if owners made sure products were concealed and out of reach from their pets.
WSU veterinarians say the best way to keep animals safe are:
Keeping pot, edibles and everything out of reach from pets.
Putting products in a secure container that can’t be opened if the box is dropped, chewed on or played with.
Not storing cannabis products near pet food or treats.
Seeking veterinary care immediately after noticing a pet is acting strangely, whether or not any supplies are missing.
Not intentionally sharing smoke or edibles with pets, even in tiny amounts.
Asking friends about their cannabis storage methods if leaving a pet with them.
Keeping in mind pot has a stronger effect on smaller animals than larger ones.
Watching out for symptoms including difficulty walking, incontinence, abnormal urination, dilated pupils, not responding to their name or other commands, or sensitivity to sound, motion or touch.
“If you’re not careful,” Martin said, “just as your children could get into those things, your pets can too.”
To learn more about the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital, visit their website at hospital.vetoed.wsu.edu.