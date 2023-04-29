Victim’s sister tells of quick funeral, remarriage in Daybell case

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only surviving child of Vallow Daybell charged in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival confronted his mother about his siblings' deaths in an emotional phone call played for jurors on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Idaho prosecutors played the call during the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell after calling her son, Colby Ryan, to the stand. (Dennis Fujimoto/The Garden Island via AP, Pool, File)

BOISE — The sister of a woman killed in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot told jurors Friday that her sister’s funeral was held so quickly that some family members couldn’t attend and that she was devastated when she learned her former brother-in-law remarried just a few weeks later.

“You don’t get married four weeks after you just buried your wife of almost 30 years — you just don’t do that,” Samantha Gwilliam said, explaining she later learned that Lori Vallow Daybell married Gwilliam’s former brother-in-law, Chad Daybell, just two weeks after Gwilliam’s sister Tammy Daybell died.