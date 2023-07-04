Victims’ families ask UI to delay demolition of Moscow house where killings occurred

The house on Moscow’s King Road where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November has been boarded up. The University of Idaho announced that the house is set to be demolished after the owner offered it to the university.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Some of the families of the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last fall oppose tearing down the off-campus home where the crime occurred before suspect Bryan Kohberger’s murder trial in October.

A date has yet to be set for demolition of the King Road home, according to the university. But UI wants to remove the six-bedroom house from the property before Aug. 21, when students return to Moscow for the fall semester, university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman last week.