Vista Outdoor Inc. on Wednesday reported a loss of $294.3 million in the fourth quarter of its 2023 fiscal year.
On a per-share basis, the company based in Anoka, Minn., said it had a loss of $5.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.
Vista Outdoor is the parent company of the CCI/Speer ammunition-making plant in Lewiston. About 1,300 people are employed at the Lewiston plant.
The maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories posted revenue of $740.7 million during the fourth quarter.
Over the course of fiscal year 2023, the company reported a loss of $9.7 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.08 billion.
Vista Outdoor expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion.
In early April, a filing the company made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Vista Outdoors is making cuts at corporate offices and in the company’s outdoor products segment. But no job cuts were expected at CCI/Speer in Lewiston.
In early February, Chris Metz, who had been Vista Outdoor’s CEO for six years, resigned at the request of the company’s board of directors because of a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, according to a news release the company issued.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.