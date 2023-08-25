PRIEST RIVER — Bonner County officials expect twice the voter turnout for next week’s recall election than two years ago, when the school board trustees were first elected.
“There’s huge interest in this,” said Bonner County Clerk Michael Rosedale.
Embattled West Bonner chairperson Keith Rutledge and vice chairperson Susan Brown will learn their fate Tuesday when five voting precincts close at 8 p.m. Displeased patrons and parents mounted an effort to recall them following the controversial hiring of new superintendent Branden Durst.
At a town hall meeting Tuesday, Rutledge and Brown celebrated their accomplishments, resolute in a belief that their community wants change.
“We need a fresh culture. And that’s exactly what we were looking at when we were looking for a superintendent,” Rutledge said.
Brown said, “I hope that people will give Mr. Durst a chance at this job. I can tell you with the conversations I’ve had with him, he wholeheartedly really does want to do some fabulous things with the school district.”
“Over half of the district wants change, and that’s what we’ve done,” Rutledge added.
Five precincts open their polls at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29 — Old Town, West Priest River, East Priest River, Edgemire and Laclede.
“I believe there will be a much higher than normal turnout, certainly much higher than when they were elected the first time,” Rosedale said.
When first elected, Rutledge and Brown garnered 485 and 359 votes, respectively.
As of Wednesday, over 300 votes were already cast: 244 absentee ballots and 59 early voters. There are 3,411 eligible voters. Early voting is available until Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Elections Office.
This election could easily top 2,000 ballots cast, Rosedale said. “Tuesday you can vote at your precinct, and only at your precinct — not the administration building.”
At each of the five precincts, there will be poll watchers who are supposed to follow Rosedale’s guidelines.
“Usually we don’t get poll watchers, but we have watchers ‘for recall’ and ‘against recall’ at every precinct,” he said. “If there are any questions, they call me directly. They cannot be in a position to see how you vote. The world can know you voted, but the world is not allowed to know what your selection was, when you voted.”
Rosedale expects to pull $18,000 out of his budget for expenses: print ballots, hire poll workers, pay for rental trucks, rent the Priest River Event Center, buy newspaper spots and publish public notices.
Although a contentious election, Rosedale recalls only one complaint about poster-sized tarps on businesses supporting the recall effort that did not include language indicating who paid for them. “That was not intentional, and they have remedied that,” he said.
