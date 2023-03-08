Voters in the Clarkston School District were able to ask questions about the bond to build a new high school directly to those involved with the measure.

The first of three information fairs was held Tuesday at the Asotin County Fire Department to share details about the bond. The open house event had various tables set up that addressed different aspects to the proposed $79.4 million bond. Some were related to programs the school would have, athletic facilities, college and business partnerships, architecture designs of the plans, voter information and the cost to the taxpayer. Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said the event is to showcase what the new high school can offer and be available to answer questions voters mightv have.