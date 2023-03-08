Voters in the Clarkston School District were able to ask questions about the bond to build a new high school directly to those involved with the measure.
The first of three information fairs was held Tuesday at the Asotin County Fire Department to share details about the bond. The open house event had various tables set up that addressed different aspects to the proposed $79.4 million bond. Some were related to programs the school would have, athletic facilities, college and business partnerships, architecture designs of the plans, voter information and the cost to the taxpayer. Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said the event is to showcase what the new high school can offer and be available to answer questions voters mightv have.
Other information meetings will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 14 at the Holiday Inn Sternwheel Ballroom, 700 Port Drive, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 21 at the Valley Boys & Girls Club, 1414 Highland Ave.
The election will be held April 25 and will be a 25-year bond with a rate of $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value.
One of the most popular people at the event was Cory Plager, senior vice president of public finance at DA Davidson. Plager sat at a table that addressed the cost of the bond to the taxpayer.
“It’s a hot table,” Plager said.
He said that everyone wants to know how much their taxes are going to go up with the new bond. Plager was not only able to answer their questions but also give an estimate on the yearly cost to their taxes.
People could come to his table and tell him their address, which he could look up to get the assessed value of their home, then using a calculator he could tell them the estimated yearly and monthly cost the bond would be.
He also explained that the bond was a set rate, which meant that if assessments went down, so would the cost by the taxpayer. There are also some exemptions that taxpayers could qualify for.
Another area that was often crowded displayed the designs for the new high school. Architect Greg McCracken was involved with the bond in 2017 and reworked the design for the current bond after some studies and surveys to come up with the new concept. He was glad to be able to show the designs to the community.
The high-level conceptual designs show the safety features of the new facility as well as the learning environments. The video tour also helps people who have a hard time visualizing a 3D space on 2D paper by giving them the experience of what it would be like to walk through the facility.
“Pictures tell a thousand words,” McCracken said.
Others talking to those in attendance were students from the Clarkston High School. Two members of the CHS RTOC were excitedly talking about the new facility’s plans, including ones for the program to have its own space. Freshman Jalen Brotnov and Elizabeth Harrington won’t be attending the new high school themselves but will have siblings that will if the vote passes. Harrington is also hoping that she will be teaching at the new high school. Senior Abby McCracken, whose dad is the architect for the new school, was talking to people about clubs and activities at the school and is excited for others to attend the new high school.
Another area at the event focused on the three academies at CHS, health, science and arts. Health would have occupations like nurses and EMTs and careers in education, law and public and human services. Science courses would also include technology, engineering, agriculture, math and military. Classes in the arts academy would include marketing, finance, communication and informational technology.
CHS Principal Doug LaMunyan said the different academies would help focus teaching on how those courses apply to real-world careers. It also includes partnering with local businesses like Tri-State Memorial Hospital for learning off-campus and on the job training as well as offering courses through Walla Walla Community College and Lewis-Clark State College.
How those plans factor into a new high school is that those classes would be in a facility that could offer more opportunities for students to explore a career path. By looking into those options at the high school, students can decide to continue on with higher education or workforce training or realize that it isn’t for them and move on to something else.
“The space is created very strategically to teach with the academies,” LaMunyan said. “This is what we want to do differently, so how do we create the concept that meets that?”
Although some of those new opportunities are already happening at the current high school it’s on a smaller scale than what could be offered at the new facility.
Part of the plans for the new high school include a space where business partners can come to the school and engage with students. LaMunyan also used the example of construction and woodworking that doesn’t have space for projects. The new high school would allow the class to potentially work with local cabinet makers.
Not only would the new high school create those learning opportunities but LaMunyan also pointed out it would do so in a much safer environment. The new high school would have better security by being all located in one building, reducing the number of entrances and students walking from building to building.
“I really love the design because it hits all those things all at once,” LaMunyan said regarding the academic opportunities and safety features.