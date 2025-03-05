The conservative political group behind three failed measures on last year’s Washington ballot filed an initiative Tuesday to prevent the Democrat-controlled Legislature and governor from making any changes in a year-old parental “bill of rights” law.

But the Democratic leader of the state Senate is blasting the move as “a publicity stunt” and said what the group submitted to the secretary of state’s office “is not a real thing.”

The one-page measure from Let’s Go Washington would repeal Senate Bill 5181. That bill seeks to retool language in Initiative 2081, which the Legislature overwhelmingly approved 12 months ago. Let’s Go Washington backed that initiative too, but lawmakers opted to pass it rather than send it to voters.

Senate Bill 5181 cleared the Senate on Feb. 5 along party lines, 30-19. It awaits action in the House.

That legislation is “Democrats’ cynical attempt” to strip parents of their rights and keep important medical and mental health information hidden, said Brian Heywood, founder of Let’s Go Washington.

Filing the initiative before the fate of the legislation is known puts lawmakers on notice that voters could get the final say, Heywood said.

Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, said anyone attempting to repeal a state law would need to submit a measure containing the full text of the statute and any changes clearly marked. Therefore, Pedersen said, opponents of Senate Bill 5181 are jumping the gun.

“They cannot start an initiative until they have a bill,” he said.

At that point, to reach the ballot, the group would need to turn in signatures of at least 308,911 registered voters by 5 p.m. on July 3. However, they would likely not be able to begin circulating petitions until the bill is signed, which could be as late as mid-May.

The secretary of state’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2023, Let’s Go Washington led the signature gathering for six initiatives, including Initiative 2081. Each was an initiative to the Legislature, meaning lawmakers had the option of approving it or allowing it to go on the ballot.