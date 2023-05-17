Lewiston residents resoundingly rejected an increase in the Avista Corp. franchise fee in a simple majority vote of 1,612 to 584 Tuesday.
Of those who voted, 73.41% opposed the measure and 26.59% favored it.
A total of 2,197 or 12.38% of the city of Lewiston’s 17,748 registered voters cast ballots in the election. The tally included a single blank ballot.
Had the measure passed, the Avista franchise fee would have climbed from 1% to 3%. Lewiston Avista customers, including residents, businesses and nonprofits, would have paid $3 instead of $1 for every $100 Avista charges them for natural gas and electricity.
Yearly revenue from the fee used for construction, reconstruction and maintenance of streets would have jumped from $400,000 to $1.2 million.
That money would have been added to the $6 million annually the city receives for that purpose primarily from property and gas taxes.
Avista collects the fee, but was neutral on the proposal to raise it.
Lewiston city councilors voted to put the measure on the ballot, but none of them publicly took a stand on the issue.
Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson stated he supported it. An upgrade of 21st Street was one of the projects that Johnson, Council President Hannah Liedkie and Councilor Rick Tousley identified as a priority for money from the higher franchise fees.
Main Street was a priority of Liedkie and Johnson. Tousley also listed Bryden Avenue as a road he believed could have benefited from additional revenue for road work.
As Nez Perce County handled the election, its information technology department was dealing with challenges in internet connectivity that also affected the city of Lewiston.
The election generally proceeded as normal, but Nez Perce County couldn’t post election results online. The problem also temporarily prevented voting officials from having access to real-time data about any voter who tried to cast more than one ballot.
That issue was resolved by late afternoon and election officials were able to review the information collected during the time they didn’t have access to the data.
“It was a quiet election with a twist,” said Nez Perce County Auditor Patty Weeks.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.
