Voters appear to have rejected a bond measure to build a new Clarkston High School, according to initial numbers released Tuesday evening at the Asotin County Courthouse.
The bond drew 2,814 votes in favor, or 51.1%, to 2,694 votes against, or 48.9%. The bond needed 60% in favor, plus one vote, in order to pass.
The results won’t be certified until May 5. Ballots that were postmarked by Tuesday will still be accepted, but it seems unlikely that the outstanding ballots will change the outcome.
So far, 5,508 ballots have been counted, which represent a turnout of 44.83%.
The proposal called for a $79 million, 25-year bond that would have been funded by property owners in the Clarkston School District. The property owners would have been taxed $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Clarkston School District Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said he was disappointed, but appreciated educators and volunteers who worked on the campaign to inform the voters. The school district will need some time before deciding and getting “back to the drawing board and figure out what our next steps are,” Knowlton said.
Courtney Kramer and Dan Hally, co-chairpersons of the Yes CHS committee that campaigned for the new high school also shared what their next steps will be.
“The need doesn’t go away, the how might change,” Kramer said. “This project will move forward. Standing still isn’t an option.”
Hally and Kramer said they will continue to fundraise, work with the school board and advocate with state legislatures to get the project passed in the future. Hally wants the Washington legislature to provide more funding for rural school districts that need to pass bonds, but can’t because of the smaller size, instead of placing the cost on the local taxpayers. He also said the state should change the 60% majority needed to pass a bond to a regular 50% majority.
“Our legislature needs to wake up and become supportive of rural school districts,” Hally said.
Kramer said that the campaign increased voter turnout in the school district to the highest it’s been in 12 years, which shows that voters want to be engaged in their community. Hally and Kramer also said they were encouraged by the number of people, even those opposed to the bond, who were still supportive of education in Clarkston and the need to reinvest in the high school.
“That’s exciting,” Hally said. “Now we all need to come together and pay for it and make sure the state steps up.”
Clarkston School Board President Dennis Lenz thanked Hally and Kramer for their hard work on the campaign.
“The Yes committee did their job,” he said in helping engage and inform the community.
