Voting begins in Washington’s 2024 general election

It’s time to vote again, Washingtonians.

Ballots for the general election are on their way to the mailboxes of the state’s 4.9 million registered voters. Friday marks the start of Washington’s 18-day voting period, which will end at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

In a few short weeks, voters will know who the next president, governor and hundreds of other elected officials will be. They’ll also have their voice heard on four statewide initiatives, which could have major implications for state tax and climate policies.

Want to have a say? Make sure to turn in your ballot to a state ballot drop box, county elections center or have it postmarked and in the mail by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

For those choosing the mail-in route, the U.S. Post Office recommends sending your ballot one week before Election Day, but they’ll still be counted as long as they are postmarked by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

For those not yet registered, there’s still time. To register online or by mail, voters have until Oct. 28. Those waiting until the last minute can register and vote at a county election office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

What’s on the ballot

It’s a consequential election for the state and the rest of the country. In Washington, there are hundreds of federal, statewide and local races.

All nine executive offices are up for grabs, including governor, which will have the first new face since Gov. Jay Inslee was first elected 12 years ago. Democrat Bob Ferguson and Republican Dave Reichert are facing off in this race.