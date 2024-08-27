OPINION: WA bill to cut plastic pollution, waste should pass

This editorial was published in The Seattle Times.

———

Plastic pollution has overwhelmed the world. So ubiquitous is this versatile material that it’s proving impossible to contain in landfills. Its uses are often short-lived; not much of it has ever been recycled. The vast majority of the roughly 11 billion metric tons produced since 1950 is piling up as waste — increasingly appearing in our waterways, our air, our bodies and even in our brains.

Lawmakers can curb this onslaught in Washington. Since 2023, Rep. Liz Berry, D-Seattle, has championed reforming the state’s recycling system to both cut down on waste and drive rates of recycling higher. It’s a multifaceted solution to a complex problem lawmakers should approve and Gov. Bob Ferguson sign into law.

Its passage would make Washington the sixth state to adopt “Extended Producer Responsibility” (EPR) on packaging, following successes of similar programs in British Columbia and in Europe. The results speak for themselves: Whereas Washington has been keeping less than 50% of material out of landfills, British Columbia’s EPR-driven system hovers close to 80%.

The state senate’s version of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, has already cleared that chamber, 27-22, with most Democrats in support. It now is in the House.

Berry says the bill is akin to responding to a flood, in this case the barrage of products and packaging that come in non-recyclable forms — namely plastic. You have to cut it off at the source.