WA forests: champion fighters of climate change

They tower and drip, their curtains of moss damp in windblown fog: rainforests of the Pacific Northwest, unique in all the world.

These are the old-growth forests of the temperate zone, in the U.S. mostly protected in parks or on federal lands west of the Cascades. Hoh, Queets, Quinault. They include some of the tallest and biggest tree species of their type in the world. The Quinault’s Giant Sitka Spruce, the reigning global champ, is estimated to be 1,000 years old. Western red cedar, and the thick gloom of western hemlocks with their feathery branches, loom large.

Just inland from the Pacific Northwest’s rainforest drip line, with more than 10 feet of rain a year, are the forests dominated by Douglas fir, western red cedar and hemlock, growing in the mild climate with some 70 inches of rain a year, in a thick rumpled green cloak in the Cascade lowlands.

These big trees, in their roots, needles and branches, hold more carbon longer than any young plantation, fast-growing and cut on quick rotations. They are world champion climate change fighters.

Globally, forests suck up about a third of all annual fossil fuel emissions, according to a 2011 study by the U.S. Forest Service. Right here at home, the moist forests of the Pacific Coast are the most carbon dense in the country, according to a 2024 scientific journal, and among the most carbon dense on Earth, scientists determined in 2009.

In southwestern Washington, the Douglas firs bulk up; the old ones’ grand branches are so wide that the marbled murrelets they house don’t even need to make a nest, so mossy and soft are their redoubts deep in the tree canopy. Here in the steady sweet rains, cedars can persist for centuries, their tops silvered and shattered, their trunks as wide as a garage door.