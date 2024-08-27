Washington has joined 21 states in a lawsuit against the National Institute of Health after the agency announced it would cut funding to research .

The lawsuit, which was filed in the in U.S. District Court for Massachusetts on Monday, alleges the NIH’s decision to cut “indirect cost” reimbursements across the country to 15% would directly impact research throughout the country, including in Washington. The lawsuit is led by the Massachusetts, Illinois and Michigan attorney’s general.

According to the lawsuit, the NIH’s announcement Friday violates the Administrative Procedure Act, which prohibits the agency from mandating “categorial and indiscriminate” changes to indirect cost payments.

“President Trump is trying to do the same thing he tried during his first term and the Administration must know it is illegal,” Attorney General Nick Brown said in a statement. “NIH provides lifesaving medical, agricultural, and public health research the people of Washington depend on. This attempt to curtail scientific research could have long-lasting impacts for generations to come.”

According to the lawsuit, WSU previously negotiated reimbursement rates for indirect costs of 53% for on-campus research and 26% for off-campus research and would lose more than $5 million this year if the change takes effect. The payments help cover administrative and facility costs that universities say are necessary but not attributable to a single project.

The NIH order that limited reimbursement noted that many respected institutions that award money for research projects cap indirect costs more of the money is focused on the research. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation caps indirect costs on grants they award at 12% and the Gates Foundation caps those costs for universities at 10%, according to the NIH order.