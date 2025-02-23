Washington state lawmakers discussed local control over wolf management and debate over the proposed redesign of the state flag that would remove George Washington’s image.
House Bill 1311, sponsored by Rep. Andrew Engell, R-Colville, would reclassify gray wolves from “endangered” to “sensitive” under Washington law. The change would maintain protections while giving the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) greater flexibility in managing the species.
“It’s no secret that wolves are alive and well in Northeast Washington,” Engell said. “We’ve seen a record number of wolf-livestock confrontations this past year. The state must do more to protect citizens, their pets, and livestock.”
Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium, introduced House Bill 1442, which would grant local governments more authority in managing wolf-related conflicts.
In the Senate, Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, introduced a companion bill, Senate Bill 5354, which mirrors Abell’s proposal.
Short also introduced two additional bills related to wolf management.
Senate Bill 5171 would expand compensation for ranchers affected by wolf predation, including indirect damages such as reduced weight gain or pregnancy rates in livestock.
Senate Bill 5343 would allow the Northeast Washington wolf-livestock management account to fund non-lethal deterrents and provide grants for local wildlife specialists to assist with wolf management.
In a separate debate, lawmakers are clashing over a proposal to redesign the Washington state flag.
Democratic lawmakers have introduced House Bill 1938, which would create a Washington State Flag Redesign Committee to consider replacing the current flag featuring George Washington’s image.
The bill argues that Washington has “limited historical connection to the state itself” and does not fully reflect the state’s diversity and values.
The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans, including Abell, who introduced a countermeasure to reinforce Washington’s legacy.