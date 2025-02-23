Washington state lawmakers discussed local control over wolf management and debate over the proposed redesign of the state flag that would remove George Washington’s image.

House Bill 1311, sponsored by Rep. Andrew Engell, R-Colville, would reclassify gray wolves from “endangered” to “sensitive” under Washington law. The change would maintain protections while giving the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) greater flexibility in managing the species.

“It’s no secret that wolves are alive and well in Northeast Washington,” Engell said. “We’ve seen a record number of wolf-livestock confrontations this past year. The state must do more to protect citizens, their pets, and livestock.”

Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium, introduced House Bill 1442, which would grant local governments more authority in managing wolf-related conflicts.

In the Senate, Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, introduced a companion bill, Senate Bill 5354, which mirrors Abell’s proposal.