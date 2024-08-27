WA mulls uncapping tech tax to fund ed

A battle is brewing in the Washington Legislature over a Democratic bill that would hike a tax on large technology companies to raise more money for higher education, including student financial aid.

The “advanced computing surcharge” applies to firms with global revenue above $25 billion — think Microsoft and Amazon. But the amount each taxpayer owes is limited to $9 million a year.

House Bill 1839 would eliminate that cap. It’s a move that could more than triple the collections seen from the surcharge in each of the past three years, pushing up revenue by around $200 million annually, according to estimates attached to the legislation.

The surcharge stems from a package of higher education programs lawmakers approved in 2019 that included the Washington College Grant — touted by supporters as one of the most generous state tuition assistance programs in the nation for low- and middle-income students.

Proponents of uncapping the tax say it could strengthen the grant program and provide a needed boost for other higher education spending.

“It’s just getting rid of an arbitrary and unnecessary giveaway to some of the biggest technology companies in the world,” said Carolyn Brotherton, who works on tax issues for the progressive Economic Opportunity Institute.

“Higher education is one of the first things on the chopping block every time there’s a revenue shortfall,” she added.

But even backers of the legislation acknowledge it could be a tough sell this year as lawmakers deal with a multibillion-dollar budget deficit that may pull Democrats in the direction of more general tax increases, rather than ones where revenue is dedicated to specific programs.

Still, supporters of the bill say it is a serious proposal. Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, chairs the House Finance Committee and is a co-sponsor. “It’s a real discussion,” she said after the committee held a hearing on the bill last week. “It’s absolutely still in play.”

Business groups are already staking out opposition. Republicans, too.

Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, described the bill as “counterproductive” and an “attack” on one of the state’s key business sectors. He and other GOP lawmakers paint the proposal as one in a slate of misguided tax ideas from Democrats.

Democrats hold majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and have been contemplating options for new or higher taxes since late last year. They need to write a budget in the weeks ahead that solves a shortfall estimated to be $12 billion to $15 billion over four years.

For now, they say their attention is focused on finding savings and leaders have not thrown their weight behind specific tax bills.

But Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, cast doubt last week on whether raising the advanced computing surcharge to fund higher education would be the right move.

“I think we have broader problems than higher ed,” he said. “So probably, as we think about tackling revenue, we’re going to be looking for bigger and broader solutions.”