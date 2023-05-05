An Auburn man and prominent member of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group, who led a pro-Trump mob to the U.S. Capitol just before it was breached Jan. 6, 2021, has been convicted of a rare count of seditious conspiracy and other federal charges.

Ethan Nordean, known in right-wing circles by his alias, Rufio Panman, was convicted Thursday of seditious conspiracy, obstructing Congress’ certification of now-President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and obstructing law enforcement, as well as two other conspiracy charges.