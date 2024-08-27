WA Senate Democrats unveil tax package

Let the tax debate begin in Olympia.

Democrats in the Washington state Senate kicked it off Thursday with a monstrous opening statement, calling for higher property tax collections and new levies on the state’s wealthiest individuals and largest corporations.

They also pitched a half-cent cut in the sales tax to assuage concerns about costs for consumers.

Their proposals, if enacted, would net roughly $17 billion in new state revenue over the next two budget cycles, according to Democrats’ calculations. That would erase the entirety of a budget shortfall estimated as high as $16 billion after accounting for the latest revenue forecast.

“This proposal reflects what we’ve heard from our communities: The wealthiest few should share more of the responsibility of investing in public schools and the services people need,” said Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle. “This transformative proposal will rebalance our tax code and provide ample funding for public schools, public safety, and the needs of the people of our state.”

House Democrats are expected to release their own tax package Friday morning.

Pedersen and House Speaker Laurie Jinkins said they don’t expect votes on any major tax change until the chambers agree on which ones to pursue.

The plan from Senate Democrats puts them on a potential collision course with Gov. Bob Ferguson. Ferguson, also a Democrat, has expressed skepticism about at least one of the ideas, the wealth tax, and has not yet voiced support for any new taxes.

Ferguson’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the Senate tax proposals.

‘March madness’

Democratic budget writers in the two chambers have indicated since late last year that they would propose taxes to help erase the budget gap.

Even so, the breadth of the Senate plan stunned Republicans.

“My first reaction was wow – this is a new kind of March madness,” Sen. Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, the lead GOP budget writer.

While Senate Democrats say they want the wealthiest residents to pay more, Gildon said, “the property tax increase they want is regressive. It would fall directly on the backs of families who are far from wealthy and also become a pass-through cost to renters across our state. To me, that’s talking out of both sides of your mouth.”