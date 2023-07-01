Warm weather expected for holiday weekend

Last year, the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley experienced cooler than normal weather on Independence Day as temperatures dropped to the 70s and 60s.
This year’s holiday is forecasted to be a return to normal. The L-C Valley can expect slightly above average temperatures in the upper 90s through Tuesday with today being the warmest at 98 degrees. During that stretch, temperatures will be sitting about 5 degrees above normal, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Krista Carrothers.
On the Palouse, Moscow and Pullman can expect temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s, which is also slightly above normal.
Carrothers warned there is a chance smoke from the Canada wildfires will move into the region on Independence Day. Fortunately, the smoke will be elevated and less noticeable than surface smoke.
The weather in the region will likely remain dry and clear of any thunderstorms. Carrothers encouraged people to stay hydrated when they enjoy their warm, sunny holiday.
AAA expects more people to take a vacation this holiday than last year. According to a news release from AAA Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde, 291,000 Idahoans are expected to travel.
“Inflation and the possibility of a global recession weigh on everyone’s mind, but people are bound and determined to live their lives, even if the economic picture is blurry,” Conde said in the news release.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in Idaho is $3.97, which is more than a dollar cheaper than it was last year. Washington’s average is higher at $4.98, but that is also significantly cheaper than last year’s average.
Gas prices in Moscow and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley appear to be lower than they were this time last year, according to GasBuddy.com. They range from $3.98 to to $4.09
Gas prices in Pullman remain more expensive in the range of $4.79 to $4.99.
