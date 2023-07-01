Warm weather expected for holiday weekend

A gas station lists a $4.79 price tag at a Chevron station Friday in Pullman.

 August Frank/Tribune

Last year, the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley experienced cooler than normal weather on Independence Day as temperatures dropped to the 70s and 60s.

This year’s holiday is forecasted to be a return to normal. The L-C Valley can expect slightly above average temperatures in the upper 90s through Tuesday with today being the warmest at 98 degrees. During that stretch, temperatures will be sitting about 5 degrees above normal, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Krista Carrothers.

