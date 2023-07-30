Wash. Supreme Court rules authorities violated state law in psychiatric care

The Temple of Justice, where the state Supreme Court is housed, in Olympia.

 Albert James/The Spokesman-Review

In 2021, an average of 41 people were detained daily for mental health crises in Washington. Authorities “totally disregarded” the law by holding some people in psychiatric hospitals too long, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The Involuntary Treatment Act allows authorities to detain a person undergoing a mental health or substance abuse crisis for up to 120 hours, or five days. That person must have a hearing before a judge or commissioner within that time.