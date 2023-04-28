SEATTLE — Washington lawmakers budgeted about $2 billion to boost the adoption of electric bikes, cars and heat pumps, build solar power projects, turn cow poop into energy, and fund other efforts related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The spending will reach just about every corner of the state.

The budget passed by the Legislature on Sunday also includes something the state hasn’t seen before: $83 million to suck up and store carbon in old trees. The funding is supposed to allow the state to save 2,000 acres of older state forests, and buy up younger forests for timber.