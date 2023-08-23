Washington approves killing of up to two wolves in Asotin County

A gray wolf rests in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the killing of up to two wolves in Asotin County.

According to a news release from the department, the authorization is in response to six cattle killed in four separate attacks since May 21 by members of wolf group WA 139. Three of the attacks were confirmed to be from wolves and one was determined to be a probable wolf attack.