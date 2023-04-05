Washington residents dish out a decent chunk of change to get a driver’s license. According to a state-by-state comparison from U.S. politics website Wisevoter, Washington drivers have to pay the most to renew or apply for their right to drive.

Over time, the cost of getting a driver’s license in Washington has increased. The News Tribune breaks down the cost of getting a driver’s license in Washington, why it’s become more expensive to get in recent years, and how a federal regulation will soon impact what drivers pay for their IDs.