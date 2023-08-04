Washington commercial farmers are eligible for the $1 million compost reimbursement program established earlier this year by the Washington Legislature.

The program is intended to encourage on-farm compost use, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced Thursday, and is open to all commercial farmers in agriculture, silviculture and aquaculture. Participants must agree to conduct soil sampling before and for several years following the compost application, which must be purchased from a business with a solid waste handling permit.