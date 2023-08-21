Washington Fish and Wildlife considering lethal removal of wolves in Asotin County

A gray wolf rests in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife managers are considering options, including lethal control, to stop wolf attacks on livestock in Asotin County.

According to an agency communication, wolves have killed six cattle in four separate attacks in the county since May 21. Under the state’s wolf management plan, lethal control of wolves can be considered following four confirmed depredation events within a 10-month period.

