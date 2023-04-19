Car thefts in Washington state have been happening at a faster pace than most other states nationwide. Now the Evergreen State is also inching closer to being the state with the most vehicle thefts in America. The News Tribune previously reported that in 2022 Washington saw the third-highest number of vehicle thefts in the U.S., at 46,939, according to a report on thefts from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Every month, thousands of vehicles are snagged off the streets of Pierce and King counties, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force reports.