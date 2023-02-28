TACOMA — For decades, American drivers have been able to take a free right turn at a red light, shortening intersection wait times. Washington was the first state to enact the practice back in the late ’50s, and the rest of the country followed suit in the following decades. But now, Washington might be the first state to reverse the traffic law at specific designated areas.

A House bill is gaining traction this legislative season in Olympia, proposing that right turns on red be banned near regions with high foot traffic. The bill, first introduced to the House floor in late January, aims to increase safety for pedestrians at certain public locations.