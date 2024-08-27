Washington House Dems release tax plan

Democrats in the Washington state House released a plan Friday that could drive billions of additional dollars into state coffers through higher property tax collections and new taxes on the richest residents and largest businesses and banks.

House Democrats want to impose a new tax on individual wealth and a surcharge on certain businesses while allowing for larger hikes in property tax rates than the current 1% cap.

The proposals would generate $5.1 billion for the 2025-27 budget and $14.8 billion over the next two budgets. That would cover much of a budget shortfall estimated as high as $16 billion over the next four fiscal years after accounting for the latest revenue forecast.

Senate Democrats staked out a similar but more aggressive tax position Thursday with a multi-pronged approach centered around higher property tax collections and new levies on the state’s wealthiest individuals and largest corporations.

They also pitched a half-cent cut in the sales tax to assuage concerns about costs for consumers and they want to ditch some outdated and unused tax breaks.

If enacted, the Senate’s revenue proposals would generate roughly $20 billion over the next two budget cycles. Overall, the package would net roughly $17 billion after factoring in a dip in collections from a lower sales tax, according to Democrats’ calculations.

Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson has not publicly commented on either proposal. Ferguson has expressed skepticism about at least one of the ideas, the wealth tax, and has not yet voiced support for any new taxes.

The wealth tax, a key piece of House Democrats’ plan, is spelled out in House Bill 2046. As proposed, there would be a tax of $8 on every $1,000 of assessed value of certain financial assets such as stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, and mutual funds. The tax would only apply to the value of these assets that is above $50 million.

With the House plan, there would be exemptions for pensions, retirement accounts, and education savings accounts. About 4,300 people would pay the tax, generating about $2 billion per year, beginning in fiscal year 2027, according to the state Department of Revenue.

Those dollars would be dedicated to the Education Legacy Trust Account where they could be used for public schools and early learning programs.