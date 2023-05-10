TACOMA, Wash. — If there’s any state known for its plethora of paranormal and mythical entities, it’s Washington. The Evergreen State has had its share of incredible anomalies and mythical creatures, like the Oakville Blobs, the haunting of Tacoma’s Old City Hall, and, if this can be counted, the vampires from the “Twilight” film series.

But there’s one fabled and elusive cryptid that stands taller than any other in Washington state folklore. The legendary Bigfoot is often associated with the Pacific Northwest region and Washington in general. According to the research database Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, the mammoth Sasquatch has been spotted over 700 times in the Evergreen State, the highest number of sightings recorded in any state in the U.S.