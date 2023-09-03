Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

DAYTON, Wash. — The Washington State Library falls under the auspices of the Office of the Secretary of State, and because of concerns over recent attempts to ban books, staff in that office have begun drafting bills to provide librarians with more autonomy over collection development and to strengthen nondiscrimination laws.