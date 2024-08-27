Washington legislators consider universal health care

OLYMPIA — The Washington Health Trust, a statewide initiative for universal health care, is supporting proposals introduced in both the Senate and House (House Bill 1445 and Senate Bill 5233), according to a statement from the group.

The two bills are also backed by the Health Care is a Human Right Coalition and aims to establish a comprehensive healthcare model for all Washington residents.

“An ACT Relating to the expansion and consolidation of public health plans in Washington under a unified financing system in order to universalize eligibility to all Washington residents, ensure comprehensive medical coverage including primary care, dental, vision, and prescription drug benefits, and achieve cost savings through administrative efficiency, bulk pricing and cost controls,” read both HB 1445 and SB 5233.

Carried since 2019 by Senator Bob Hasegawa, D-Seattle, the bill was introduced for the first time in the House this week by Rep. Lisa Parshley, D-Olympia, a freshman lawmaker who previously served on the Olympia City Council.

Assistant Ranking Minority Member of the House Health Care and Wellness Committee Republican Michelle Caldier said she doesn’t understand why the bill is proposed when the Legislature doesn’t even provide health care coverage to the employees within the state capitol building.