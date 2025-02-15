Washington looks to raise $1.6 billion from tolls for new I-5 bridge

Washington state lawmakers hope to raise $1.6 billion from tolls to help pay for construction of a replacement bridge on Interstate 5 across the Columbia River.

Bills introduced in the state House and Senate authorize the sale of $1.6 billion in general obligation bonds, a long-assumed source of financing for the new span linking Washington and Oregon.

The borrowed money would be repaid with toll proceeds, gas taxes, and vehicle fees. Because the bonds would be backed by “the full faith and credit of the state,” the general fund could be tapped as a last-resort source of repayment.

“It seems like a big deal but it’s on the checklist of things to do,” said Sen. Marko Liias, D-Edmonds, chairperson of the Senate Transportation Committee and sponsor of the Senate bill.

Republican Sens. Paul Harris, of Vancouver, and Curtis King, of Yakima, are among the co-sponsors.

Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, chairperson of the House Transportation Committee, said it’s no secret the project would be partially paid for by tolls. Since Washington will be administering the tolling program, it is the one that needs to issue the bonds, he explained.

Project planners have estimated the price tag for replacing the bridge will range from $5 billion to $7.5 billion, with a likely figure of around $6 billion. Permits are expected to be issued by 2026. Once rolling, construction is expected to last until 2032.