Washington is seeking public comments on a draft proposal that would reclassify wolves from endangered to sensitive in the Evergreen State.

The change, known as a downlisting, would have no effect on the federal status of wolves in Washington. Nor would it change state-based protections for wolves. Instead, Julia Smith, wolf policy lead for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the proposed downlisting reflects the change in wolf numbers over the past four decades.

Tags

Recommended for you