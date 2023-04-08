Washington trying to ban out-of-state puppy mills from selling in the state

OLYMPIA — Pet stores will no longer be able to source their dogs from out-of-state puppy mills or offer loans for people to purchase dogs if a bill that passed the Washington State Senate on Wednesday becomes law.
The proposal, sponsored by Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, aims to protect animals and protect customers from high-interest loans. It passed the state Senate 39-9, with one senator excused.
The bill would patch loopholes in a 2022 law that prevented pet stores from selling dogs, with exceptions for stores that had been selling dogs prior to the law’s enactment. One loophole allowed pet stores to source their dogs from out-of-state puppy mills that didn’t comply with Washington’s dog breeding laws.
Under this year’s bill, pet stores would have to source their dogs directly from breeders compliant with Washington law or brokers certified by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Documentation about the breeder would be available to prospective pet parents, including the breeder’s name, location, licensing information, inspection reports from the USDA and any violations the breeder may have incurred.
Washington limits a breeder’s capacity to 50 dogs over the age of six months at a time.
Lawmakers were motivated to sponsor this bill after a controversy last year at Puppyland, a dog retailer located in Puyallup. Customers reported incurring high-interest loans and dogs with health issues, neither of which they noticed until after bringing their pet home.
The bill would prevent pet stores from offering loans and financing options to purchase a dog. “Predatory” high-interest loans play on the emotions of hopeful future pet parents, bill supporters said.
Opponents said the restrictions on financing were unnecessary, and customers could find loans in other places to finance their pets.
Despite passing the Senate Wednesday, the bill needs a vote on the House floor and then a signature from Gov. Jay Inslee before it becomes law.