Washington’s two new members of Congress are sworn in

Republican Michael Baumgartner and Democrat Emily Randall became Washington’s newest representatives in Congress on Friday afternoon.

They were sworn in following the session’s first political drama — election of the House speaker — that found the newcomers on opposite sides.

Baumgartner and his Republican colleagues used their narrow majority to reelect House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, on the first vote. Randall and Democrats backed Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, who will be the House minority leader.

Ahead of the speaker vote, Baumgartner called for caucus unity.

“With a tiny Republican majority, we can’t afford to burn clock on a Speaker battle that only throws sand in the gears of a first 100 day agenda that is vital for the security of America,” he wrote Dec. 30 on the social media platform X.

All House members — including Washington’s 10-person contingent — were sworn into office shortly after 1 p.m. Baumgartner and Randall are among 63 new members of the 435-person chamber.

Baumgartner succeeds Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers who retired after two decades representing eastern Washington’s 5th Congressional District. The district is bordered by Canada in the north, Oregon in the south and Idaho in the east and encompasses Spokane and some or all of 12 counties.

Baumgartner, who most recently served as Spokane County treasurer and is a former state senator, is one of two Republicans in Washington’s congressional delegation. The other is Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse.

They are soon to be part of a political trifecta, with the GOP controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House following the November election. President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in is scheduled for Jan. 20.

As Democrats in western Washington like Gov. Jay Inslee and Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson gnash their teeth, wring their hands and draw up their legal defenses against Trump, residents Baumgartner represents on the east side of the Cascades don’t share such fears and trepidation. They’re looking forward to the GOP being in charge.

Baumgartner, of Spokane, said in a recent interview he “would counsel everyone to turn down the political temperature and focus on actual policies and policymaking.”

He said he’s “most excited” to work with Trump on border security, which Republicans believe they have a mandate to deal with. Baumgartner campaigned on completing the wall along the nation’s southern border, reinstating policies to vet individuals seeking asylum and requiring businesses to use the E-verify program to confirm people are eligible to work.