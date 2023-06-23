Water main torn by rock-thrower to be fixed

Phelan-Blamires

The City of Pullman plans to begin repairs to the water main that was ruptured by a man throwing rocks in the creek.

City engineers are finishing up preliminary work on the ruptured water main, and are moving forward with their next plans. Start and end dates are not finalized, but crews are estimated to begin work in July and finish before Washington State University’s fall semester begins in August. While crews work to fix the main, Olsen Street will be closed to through traffic and some delays are expected.