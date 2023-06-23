Water main torn by rock-thrower to be fixed

The City of Pullman plans to begin repairs to the water main that was ruptured by a man throwing rocks in the creek.
City engineers are finishing up preliminary work on the ruptured water main, and are moving forward with their next plans. Start and end dates are not finalized, but crews are estimated to begin work in July and finish before Washington State University’s fall semester begins in August. While crews work to fix the main, Olsen Street will be closed to through traffic and some delays are expected.
In April, a man in his 20s was flinging rocks off the Kamiaken Street Bridge into the South Fork of the Palouse River. One of the large rocks hit a water main under the creek’s surface. Passersby saw a large column of water spray into the air after the main ruptured.
The break caused a water outage for two local businesses and low water pressure to residents in the area. City crews worked to isolate the rupture, and water pressure was restored to homes that night. But businesses including Heros N Sports and Via Family Chiropractic had to wait a little less than a week for water to be restored.
The city assumed the break didn’t affect Pullman’s water quality, but out of precaution it tested water to make sure it hadn’t been impacted. Officials determined the water wasn’t affected.
At the time, the city wasn’t sure when the main would be or needed to be fixed. City crews and engineers have been visiting the site to assess damage and study the main’s impacts on the rest of Pullman’s water system.
Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the city’s communications coordinator, said in an interview that engineers found the water main is important to the town’s water system.
The main connects the south side of the river to the north, and the entire flow of water is increased when the line is operational. Phelan-Blamires added the main also decreases the risk of residents receiving dirty water, as there is no dead end to the water line and the system will be able to function in a loop.
More than a century ago, the current broken pipe was placed several feet below what used to be a stream, Phelan-Blamires said. Since time has passed, the river has scoured down and caused the main to be exposed.
Phelan-Blamires said a new water main will be placed in the creek 30 feet downstream fromthe broken main. It will be put 6 feet under the river bottom and covered with solid rock.
Crews will use a process called boring to move large rocks and make way for the new main, Phelan-Blamires said. After crews have bored the area and placed the main, an outer casing will be pulled through the boring path to add a layer of protection between the rock and the new main.
The new line will be tested after being connected to water mains inside both Olsen Street and Kamiaken Street. Afterward, crews will remove the old water main by hand.
Phelan-Blamires said the new water main will be embedded in solid rock. Throwing rocks in the creek will fortunately no longer be an issue.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.