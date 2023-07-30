Your lawn has suffered through three months of little to no water and it shows.
When the sprinklers are unchained in Lewiston’s restricted irrigation area, possibly Monday per the latest information from the city, what’s the best way to transform it from haystack yellow to an emerald carpet? Should you water with abandon, reseed, or rip it up and start over.
As is often the case in life, the answer is — it depends.
Lawn rehab 101
The Tribune consulted with two turf experts to explore the options for yards that fall somewhere on the spectrum of dormant-but-not-dead to dry-as-a-crouton.
Brian McKarcher is the owner and operator of Living Waters Landscape, a full service landscape company, and Jeff Cornish is the owner-operator of LC Landscape, specializing in hydroseeding. Together they have many decades of experience installing and caring for lawns.
At the beginning of the restrictions, McKarcher shared with the Tribune the fate of individual lawns would largely depend on their health going into the city-mandated drought. The same is true for how well and how quickly lawns recover.
Healthy lawns, especially those that were hand-watered with some regularity, have the potential for a quick bounce back.
“The good lawns will be just fine,” Cornish said. “They are going to have some stress spots but you scratch it up and throw some good seed on there and they will be fine.”
More on seeding later.
The prescription for lawns that went into the restrictions in fine shape is pretty simple.
“Do your morning watering daily and then add a secondary (afternoon) watering. My preference would be around 4 o’clock or so,” McKarcher said. “I know people are going to say, ‘Oh, you’ll burn your grass.’ It’s just not true, you’re not going to burn your grass. It’s just not gonna happen.”
Apply a general fertilizer. He recommends triple 16 — 16% of each nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.
“If you’re not getting weeds, you’re done. Don’t worry about it,” said McKarcher
If weeds popped up during the restrictions, apply a broadleaf herbicide. Spot spraying is fine if you have only a few bad spots. If it’s a jungle of broadleaves, hit them hard.
“If you’ve got a ton of weeds, absolutely do a broadcast. A liquid broadcast is 100% always better,” McKarcher said. “The whole weed and feed in the bag — it works, but it doesn’t cover as much as liquid.”
Lawns that were previously healthy should green up and start to look much better by the end of September.
Water and wait
But what if your lawn health was borderline or worse at the onset of the sprinkler ban and you are unsure of how well it fared or its prospects for recovery? Follow the same prescription. Water twice a day, fertilize and treat the weeds. How long will it be before you know if it’s going to make an acceptable recovery?
“Let’s give it three weeks,” McKarcher said. “If it starts to really push, it’s kind of like, ‘OK, I’m gonna give it another week.’ Right? But if in three weeks you got nothing, and the roots are just brown and wet and there’s no red and white poppy roots down there. Yeah, you’re done.”
OK, now what?
Many lawns will need help beyond water and fertilizer. It may range from lawns with a few bad spots, to lawns that are mostly or totally dead. Reseeding is an option here.
Cornish recommends starting with a high quality seed mix designed for the Northwest. He said Grassland West in Clarkston is a good source. In general, a mix that includes rye and bluegrass is the best bet, according to McKarcher and Cornish. Areas of deep shade can be hit with fescue.
Preparation is critical for successful reseeding. McKarcher recommends intensive dethatching.
“You can rent a power rake and go over it two to three times in different (directions). Go the long way and then the short way,” he said.
Rake up all the dead grass and then apply the seed.
“It’s all about seed to soil contact,” said Cornish. “You can’t just throw it out there on dead grass. You’ve got to get it down in the soil.”
McKarcher said applying a thin layer of compost or peat moss, about an eighth of an inch deep, will help the seed germinate. It’s also a good idea to wait until about the middle of September when the heat and sun are less intense.
“September and October are great months for germination and healing,” he said.
Keep the seeds moist until germination.
DIY is not for me
Hydroseeding and resodding are options for lawns that are hammered and for homeowners who don’t want to tackle it themselves.
“If you do get to the end of September and your lawn sucks and you don’t want to go through the winter, sod is available,” said McKarcher.
He said sod can be put down through November and estimated it will cost about $2 a square foot depending on access, slope, etc. McKarcher estimated hydroseeding to cost about $1 a square foot. But again, it will depend on the lawn.
Cornish usually has a minimum charge of $450 for hydroseeding, but under the circumstances, he has dropped it to $200.
“I know there is going to be so many people who need it,” he said.
Things to think about
Sprinkler companies may be busy turning on sprinkler systems. If you have one and rely on a service to turn it on, it may be wise to schedule that now. The same goes for backflow testing. Dustin Johnson, Lewiston’s director of public works, said all automatic sprinkler systems that are active, must be backflow tested.
A lot of people will wait until spring to see how well their lawn recovers. McKarcher said that is fine, but if you are planning on receiving help with the rehab, keep in mind that help may be hard to find in the spring when landscapers are rocking.
“I’d say try to do it in the fall if you can,” he said. “I’m going to tell you, in the spring, there’s only so many landscapers around here.”
