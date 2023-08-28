The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife killed two wolves — an adult male and a yearling female — in Asotin County following repeated attacks on cattle.

Known officially as Washington Group 139 (WA 139) because it hasn’t yet cleared the one-year-of-existence threshold to be declared a pack, the animals were blamed for killing six cattle in four separate attacks. Three of the attacks were confirmed to be by wolves and one was determined to be a probable wolf attack.

