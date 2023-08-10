A proposal to send junior high students to the high school in West Bonner County School District before funding is in place to repair the aging junior high building has stoked fears from parents that the school board intends to close the school for good.
New superintendent Branden Durst said emphatically that there is no intention to sell Priest River Junior High School, but he would not rule out the possibility of leasing it.
Durst discussed the problems facing the school and fielded questions Monday night from a crowd of parents and community members packed into the cafeteria of Priest River Lamanna High School.
Durst, a former Idaho Freedom Foundation staffer who has expressed controversial views on education, including having public schools compete with private schools for taxpayer funding, was hired in June.
He plans to ask the board how to proceed with the junior high on Wednesday night.
Some community members worried the board is trying to rush a decision before two members are possibly recalled at the end of the month. Chair Keith Rutledge and Vice Chair Susan Brown face a recall election on Aug. 29.
“A lot of people do not trust you, and a lot of people do not trust the sitting board,” said Hailey Scott, a parent of two children in the district.
“I am terrified that you and the board have already decided, and that this thing that’s going to be on the table on Wednesday is going to be another shotgun decision,” she said.
Durst insisted that no decision has been made.
Some board members observed Monday’s conversation, but did not participate.
Built in 1940, the aging junior high needs updating.
The boiler has had problems for a long time and makes heating the building expensive. Failed bonds and levies over the years have made it difficult to replace.
The rural school district is facing a major budget shortfall after a supplemental levy failed in a May election.
A new boiler would cost about $100,000, but Durst said installing it might also require bringing the rest of the building up to code, which could cost $2 million to $3 million. A lot of that would be to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Community members pushed back on this explanation, saying that retrofitting would only be required if there were structural changes to the building.
Several people suggested installing heat pumps instead, which are more efficient.
The school has other problems besides the boiler, Durst said. And if the boiler breaks during the winter, students cannot remain in the building while it is repaired.
”A decision needs to be made one way or another,” he said.
His suggestion is to temporarily move the 200 junior high students up the road half a mile to the high school at the beginning of the school year while the district does an analysis of the costs.