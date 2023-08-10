School District considers closing junior high school

West Bonner County School District Superintendent Branden Durst, right, fields questions about the future of the junior high inside the Priest River Lamanna High School cafeteria Monday.

 James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review

A proposal to send junior high students to the high school in West Bonner County School District before funding is in place to repair the aging junior high building has stoked fears from parents that the school board intends to close the school for good.

New superintendent Branden Durst said emphatically that there is no intention to sell Priest River Junior High School, but he would not rule out the possibility of leasing it.