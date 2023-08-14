Western Washington University professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach has rocked the Taylor Swift community following her identification of what has been dubbed the "Swift Quake" — a shake that registered as a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on a seismograph, caused by the musician's recent concerts at Lumen Field in Seattle.

What began as an innocuous Facebook post of her findings has exploded into dozens of interview requests as the story was shared around the world by news organizations like The New York Times and People Magazine, and a quiz by the BBC.