What it’s like as a freshman state lawmaker in Olympia

Before this year’s Washington state legislative session began, Sen. Deborah Krishnadasan was giving her husband a tour of her new workplace: the state Capitol building in Olympia.

After multiple failed attempts tapping her badge to access the Senate chambers, Krishnadasan, who was appointed to fill a vacant seat in December, realized she was accidentally trying to get into the governor’s office.

“We had to go up a floor,” jokes Krishnadasan, D-Gig Harbor, who replaced Democratic U.S. Rep. Emily Randall in the state Senate after Randall was elected to Congress last year.

Rep. Gloria Mendoza, R-Grandview, another new lawmaker, puts a positive spin on the times she’s gotten off track navigating the Capitol campus, saying it’s given her a chance to explore different buildings and introduce herself to people in elevators.

“You can call it lost, or you could say, ‘hey, this is an opportunity to meet one more person,’” Mendoza said.

This year, over 20 freshman state lawmakers arrived in Olympia, some elected and others appointed to fill vacancies.

They’re diving into a 105-day stretch of budget-writing and lawmaking. It’s a big year to be a rookie, with a multi-billion dollar budget deficit, major policy bills under consideration in areas like housing and education, and a new governor in the mix.

‘It’s just wild to me’

On Jan. 13, the session’s opening day, Rep. Osman Salahuddin, D-Redmond, started the morning with a cup of coffee and hotel waffles. He picked a purple tie to wear — a nod to the University of Washington, the college he attended.

Salahuddin had only six days between the time he was sworn in and the session’s start date. He was appointed to the House to replace Vandana Slatter, who moved to the Senate.

On the session’s third day, he was among those who escorted Gov. Bob Ferguson into the House chamber ahead of Ferguson’s swearing-in. Like Ferguson, Salahuddin served as president of the Associated Students of the University of Washington during his college years.

As the student association’s president, Salahuddin testified on education-related bills in front of lawmakers like Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle.

“Now I’m like sitting next to him in committee,” Salahuddin said. “It’s just wild to me.”

In her first week, Mendoza went on TVW, the state’s public affairs television network, to share Republican priorities for the 2025 session in both English and Spanish. She also stood alongside Republican leadership to respond to Ferguson’s inaugural address.

“I was honored that I was considered, I wasn’t expecting that,” she said.

Rep. Deb Manjarrez, R-Wapato, was assigned to a seat near the back of the House chamber but was happy with her placement because she ended up sitting next to her mentor, Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy.

“I feel like I’m in college to some degree,” said Manjarrez, describing her first week of session.

Her district seatmate, Mendoza was assigned a seat up front. “I’ve always been that person that goes and sits at the front,” she said. “They might have noticed it during orientation, so they probably thought this gal always likes to sit in the front, let’s place her there.”

Whirlwind atmosphere