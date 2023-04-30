What to know about Lewiston’s irrigation restrictions

A question with no clear answer has been weighing on the minds of many city of Lewiston water customers since the municipality announced irrigation restrictions that start Tuesday.
How long will the ban last? The prohibition against automated irrigation will be in place until the city fixes a reservoir that failed in the winter. The earliest the repair will be done is July, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
Johnson answered a number of questions about the ban. Here are his responses:
What are the details of the city of Lewiston’s irrigation restrictions?
Residences and businesses that are Lewiston water customers in most parts of Lewiston – including Normal Hill, the Sunset Addition, the Lewiston Country Club neighborhood, Valley Vista and the Reno Addition – will not be allowed to use automated irrigation starting Tuesday. The ban does not apply to low-lying areas of Lewiston such as downtown Lewiston, North Lewiston, a corridor that runs adjacent to Snake River Avenue, or Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District customers. Sprinklers that project water are banned, but slow-drip irrigation systems are not. Watering with watering cans, pails and hoses with devices that manually turn the flow of water on or off is allowed to preserve trees and gardens.
How do I know if my home or business is in the restricted area?
The city has created a detailed online map that allows residents to click on individual lots to see if theirs is in the restricted area. It can be found at this link: bit.ly/3oL6l7o.
What is the penalty for violators?
A violation is an infraction under city code. The first violation is a written warning. The second violation is a written warning and a statement with the maximum penalty for a third violation. The maximum penalty could include a $300 fine and the city turning off the violator’s water. The violator would have to pay fees for water service to be resumed in addition to the $300 fine.
How do I report violators?
Residents can call Lewiston City Hall and report violations to utility billing. The city can monitor usage and will be able to identify those who may not be complying to the irrigation restriction. Violations will be issued as a last resort. The city plans to work with residential, commercial and large-scale users that have special needs such as keeping recently planted landscape features alive. “We’re going to need to do this together,” Johnson said.
Why are these restrictions being imposed?
On Jan. 18, a portion of a wall at High Reservoir just southeast of the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street collapsed and allowed millions of gallons of water to flood nearby homes and businesses. The reservoir can hold 4.5 million gallons of water and is one of the city’s largest reservoirs. Since the reservoir failed, it’s been cut off from the rest of the city’s water system. That temporary fix is adequate to serve the city’s 6,000 water users now when water demand is about 2 million gallons per day. But absent about one-third of its water storage, the city doesn’t have the capacity to handle peak use, which can come close to 9 million gallons per day. That spike in demand largely comes from irrigating Bryden Canyon Golf Course, athletic fields, parks and residential lawns. If water use exceeded the present capacity, pipes could collapse and the city’s ability to fight fires could be compromised. The way the city had to reconfigure the system to operate without the reservoir is also part of the problem. Previously Normal Hill received water from the disabled reservoir through a large pipe network designed to distribute large volumes of water. Now wells on Nez Perce Grade and in the Country Club area are serving Normal Hill and other areas impacted by the loss of the reservoir. Many of the pipes and other infrastructure delivering water right now were intended to provide water to the areas near the wells, not carry it to other parts of the city.
Making the situation more complicated are several factors.The city doesn’t control when peak demand might hit because it involves factors such as when city water users turn on hoses or faucets, flush toilets or take showers. The unpredictability of where the demand in the system will occur creates additional strain on a system that is not operating as it was intended. The irrigation restrictions are needed until the city fixes the reservoir. The project is anticipated to be done in July, but the city does not have an exact timeline for finishing the project.
How long will the restriction be in place?
The restrictions will be lifted after the city fixes High Reservoir. The earliest that repair is anticipated to be done is July. The solution that is being pursued would involve installing a liner in the reservoir and adding a floating cover. Many variables could affect the time frame. “The laundry list (of things) that need to fall into place between now and then is immense,” Johnson said.
The manufacturer that could have the floating cover ready the fastest won’t be able to start making it until June at the earliest. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has to sign off on the design and the city doesn’t know if the floating cover it proposes has been deployed elsewhere in the state. Another unknown is if the city will discover any surprises when it starts site work that will cause delays. The city continues to look at solutions of all types to be sure there isn’t a better option that’s been overlooked.
Until the reservoir is back online, the city will be monitoring how the irrigation restrictions are working on a daily basis. The rules may be tightened or relaxed based on how the city’s water system responds to the demand.
Additional information about the status of the repairs to High Reservoir will be shared at a city council meeting at 3 p.m. Monday at the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St.
How much is the repair expected to cost and what is its life expectancy?
The present design is estimated to cost $2.4 million and has a life span of more than 20 years. The liner is significantly less expensive. Those figures are much lower than the $15 million the city had previously predicted it would cost to construct a new reservoir. The design at this stage would allow the restored reservoir to meet the same demand for water as it did before it broke.
What does the city know about the cause of the reservoir failure?
A warning system that would have alerted city officials that something was wrong failed the day the reservoir wall collapsed, according to a news release the city of Lewiston issued in the middle of March. No additional information about the cause has been shared since then.
Lewiston Tribune Business Editor Elaine Williams compiled this question-and-answer piece.