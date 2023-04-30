What to know about Lewiston’s irrigation restrictions
City of Lewiston

A question with no clear answer has been weighing on the minds of many city of Lewiston water customers since the municipality announced irrigation restrictions that start Tuesday.

How long will the ban last? The prohibition against automated irrigation will be in place until the city fixes a reservoir that failed in the winter. The earliest the repair will be done is July, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.