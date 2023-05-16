After a two-year delay, premiums for Washington’s fledgling long-term care insurance program will resume in July, likely setting off another round of debate over the payroll tax.

Facing pressure from businesses, politicians and the threat of a ballot measure to gut the program, Gov. Jay Inslee swiftly signed two bills in 2022 to slow the program’s implementation, expand the number of people allowed to opt out, and allow some to become partially eligible for benefits.