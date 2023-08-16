Wheat group: PNW helping ease hunger in the Middle East

Nicole Berg

 Riant Photography

Soft white wheat grown by Idaho and Washington farmers is on its way to the Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East to help alleviate one of the worst hunger emergencies on the planet, U.S. Wheat Associates announced Tuesday.

The Food for Peace donation of 28,000 metric tons of soft white wheat was loaded by longshoremen at the Port of Longview, Wash., on Tuesday on the U.S.-flag vessel “Liberty Glory.”