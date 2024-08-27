When did fast food gain verbal speed?

Ordering food at a fast food restaurant should not be a complicated experience.

And yet, once you pass the age of being able to comprehend speed-talking: (“hellowelcometoburgerworldmayihaveyourorder?”) it becomes another one of those stroke-inducing situations.

I always assumed the “fast” part of “fast food” referred to how quickly your order could be fulfilled. Turns out it refers to everything, including how fast your waiters can talk. No dawdling here; just state the facts and move on.

I get it. Young waiters have things to do these days besides wait for old fogeys to study the menu and come up with a decision about what to have for lunch. There’s homework to catch up on; ball practice to make it to; social media to scroll through. C’mon, grandpa, make up your mind.

But the older you get, the harder it is to come up with a snap decision, especially when it comes to food. There are so many things to consider: Will it cause diarrhea? What’s the calorie count, the cholesterol level, the sugar content? Will it throw off my pacemaker?

Fast food restaurants were probably never intended for people over age 45 but here we are, anyway, and having a hard time deciding what to order, especially since we can’t understand what our fast-talking waiter is saying.

For these reasons I try to keep my order simple: cheeseburger and a soda, please. Seems straightforward enough.

But then they ask me: “Small, medium or large?”