Remember when the worst thing you had to worry about was somebody knocking you over the head and swiping your purse?
Boy, those were the good old days.
These days you don’t even see the crooks coming. You don’t hear or sense anything amiss; nobody whacks you over the head.
What happens is you open up your bank or credit card account and realize that somebody has charged a $359 Bose stereo to your account or booked a trip to Portugal. And it wasn’t you. And you don’t even know anybody in Portugal.
They call this identity theft and it happens a lot, even to people who are smart and vigilant about their spending habits and record keeping. Back when we took that financial class all they taught us was how to take care of our own business. They didn’t talk about — because they may not have known about — the sly crooksters who somehow manage to worm their way into your personal financial affairs and steal much more than they would have gotten by just poaching your pocketbook.
This is one reason I was reluctant to transition from the old pen and paper method of buying things and paying bills to purchasing online with a credit card. My bank and various utilities begged me to switch to online transactions and get with the 21st century but I resisted as long as I could.
After awhile, though, I realized that that’s the way the world is going. So much enterprise is done digitally these days that anyone who prefers to pay a bill with a paper check is regarded suspiciously, as if you might be a nursing home escapee.
Institutions and big corporations promise us that our digital interactions with them are safe — that they have the latest up-to-date security measures in place and there’s nothing to worry about.
And then some 7th grader from Cleveland figures out how to hack the system and all of a sudden the whole system comes tumbling down.
It wasn’t that long ago that people who wanted to safeguard their money or valuables would put it in a sock and hide it under their mattress. That wasn’t 100% secure, either, but at least when someone knocked you over the head you usually knew who did it.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
