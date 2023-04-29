I was walking my dog, Zeus, across the prairie a while back and my neighbor — who is an early-middle-ager like me — whizzed by on his bicycle.
“Good morning!” he called cheerfully.
“Mor…nin’ ” I said. Man, I thought, that guy is really in shape. If it was me riding my bicycle across this prairie I’d be huffing and puffing and needing an oxygen mask about now.
And then it dawned on me: I had heard a kind of whirring sound as my neighbor raced by. The kind of sound a normal bicycle doesn’t make: meaning — it’s not a normal bicycle.
My neighbor was riding one of those newfangled electric bikes. That’s why he was going so fast. That’s why he sounded so cheerful. That’s why he could travel around this undulating prairie without having a heart attack.
In just a few years everything from cars to lawn mowers to vacuums to bicycles have gone electric. You plug them in and let the battery charge and then they do the work, making your old machinery basically obsolete. It must be how the old wringer washing machines felt when they were replaced by a Maytag.
I am not opposed to all these electric gadgets. I even own a couple of them myself. I have an electric vacuum that can pick up pet hair in places where I didn’t even know there was pet hair.
My kids own electric cars that can drive themselves. You park them someplace and go for a walk and when you want to return to your car, your car returns to you. No driver or valet necessary.
And while I am tempted to try out one of these electric bicycles myself (they cost about as much as a new car) I have hesitations.
I was visiting my son Danny in Southern California last year when he talked me into riding one of his electric bikes down to the coffee shop. I love to ride bicycles, though not in Southern California traffic. But it was either that or get left behind, so I hopped on and prayed to the guardian angels of middle-aged people who do stupid things to keep me safe.
It all went well until the return home. We were halfway across Santa Ana Highway when my bike stalled in front of a line of hungry cars, ready to pounce once the light turned green.
“Give it gas!” my son called from the other side. I tried, but the bike wouldn’t go.
I hopped off and started pushing the darned thing across the road. The light turned green. The cars roared. I smiled and waved and those frustrated, impatient Southern California drivers who could have smashed me flat just held the reins until I got safely across.
Just goes to show, there are kind people everywhere.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
