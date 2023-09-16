Ever notice when you’re driving the speed limit everybody else on the road passes you?

I always thought the word “limit,” as in “speed limit,” meant the maximum you should drive. Apparently some people look at that “65” as a minimum requirement. And sometimes they’re not even nice about it, sending a snarky little beep of their horn as they whiz past you as if to say: “Move over, slowpoke, you’re holding up traffic.”